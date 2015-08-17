FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Vietnam shares post biggest single-day percentage fall in over 3 mths
#Asia
August 17, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vietnam shares post biggest single-day percentage fall in over 3 mths

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates with market close, comment)
    By My Pham
    HANOI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended down 2.7 percent on Monday, posting its biggest
single-day percentage fall in more than three months, led by
banks after the central bank stepped up reforms in a small
lender.
    The State Bank of Vietnam said on Friday it would place
DongA Bank under "special surveillance" and remove many of its
key officials after finding a series of violations at the
unlisted lender. 
    All banking shares fell, led by Vietcombank with a
5.31 percent drop. VietinBank dropped 6.76 percent,
BIDV plunged 6.25 percent and Eximbank tumbled
6.67 percent.
    Energy shares also declined as oil prices fell towards
six-year lows. Petrovietnam Gas lost 6.1 percent, while
PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Service Corp fell 3.3
percent. 
    Analysts and traders expect the downtrend to end soon,
citing the market's current support level at 570-572 points. 
    "The fall will not last long," said Nguyen Thanh Lam, the
retail department deputy manager at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. 
    The stock index closed 15.88 points down at 573.15, marking
its fifth straight session of losses, and the biggest single-day
percentage fall since May 4. It lost 6.73 percent in the past
five sessions. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
            VN Index       573.15             
         PREV. CLOSE       589.03             
            % CHANGE        -2.7%             
                                              
                HIGH       591.20             
                 LOW       571.26             
                                              
   Change (%) 1-mnth       -7.775             
   Change (%) 3-mnth        8.339             
   Change (%) 1-year       -2.680             
                                              
        52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
        52-week low        513.06    17-Dec-14
 
 (Additional Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Ho Binh Minh; Editing
by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
