FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam bourse gains 2 pct on TPP deal
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 6, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam bourse gains 2 pct on TPP deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s VN Index advanced 2 percent to 581.38 points at 0723 GMT on Tuesday, the highest intraday level in seven weeks, with most shares rising in response to the striking of deal in the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

Banking shares led the market with Vietcombank, the country’s biggest lender by market value, rising 3.91 percent while BIDV jumped 4.24 percent.

Shares of textile and seafood companies also rallied as the sectors could benefit strongly from the TPP, analysts said. Vietnam is a major exporter of seafood, garments and footwear.

Fisheries producer and exporter Hung Vuong Corp climbed 6.9 percent to above a seven-week intraday high. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.