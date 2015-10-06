Vietnam bourse gains 2 pct on TPP deal

HANOI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s VN Index advanced 2 percent to 581.38 points at 0723 GMT on Tuesday, the highest intraday level in seven weeks, with most shares rising in response to the striking of deal in the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

Banking shares led the market with Vietcombank, the country’s biggest lender by market value, rising 3.91 percent while BIDV jumped 4.24 percent.

Shares of textile and seafood companies also rallied as the sectors could benefit strongly from the TPP, analysts said. Vietnam is a major exporter of seafood, garments and footwear.

Fisheries producer and exporter Hung Vuong Corp climbed 6.9 percent to above a seven-week intraday high. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Martin Petty)