Vietnam index edges down as banks, energy companies fall
October 20, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index edges down as banks, energy companies fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged down by midday on Tuesday, snapping a three-day
winning streak, with most banking and energy shares leading the
decline on profit-taking.
    The index eased 0.34 percent to 592.57 at the break, off the
session's high of 596.37. 
    "The market's movement trend is still positive," BIDV
Securities said in a note to clients. "But the closer it comes
near the 600-point mark, the bigger the pressure from
profit-taking."
    Five out of the country's six listed banks lost ground, led
by Vietcombank, the country's largest listed lender by
market value, that fell 0.65 percent.    
    The index, the Southeast Asia's best performer, had risen
0.8 percent in the three-day streak that ended on Monday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
            VN Index      592.57            
         PREV. CLOSE      594.61            
            % CHANGE      -0.34%            
                                            
                HIGH      596.37            
                 LOW      592.06            
                                            
   Change (%) 1-mnth       5.008            
   Change (%) 3-mnth      -5.412            
   Change (%) 1-year       1.594            
                                            
        52-week high      641.06   15-Jul-15
        52-week low       511.13   25-Aug-15
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
