FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index eases 0.1 pct, banks lead gainers
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 9, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index eases 0.1 pct, banks lead gainers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
was nearly flat at the break on Monday, edging down 0.06
percent, with gains in several big caps offsetting losses in
most shares. 
    Banks led gainers with a 0.63-percent rise of Vietcombank
, the country's second-biggest firm by market value,
while food producer Masan Group dropped 0.67 percent.
    Shares of automobile firms outperformed the market thanks to
a possible higher tax rate on imported cars, which may shift
consumers' demand to domestic branches, analysts said. 
    Automobile manufacturer TMT Motor climbed 7.0
percent and Truong Long Engineering and Auto rose 6.72
percent.
    The index, Southeast Asia's best performer so far this year,
gained a combined 0.82 percent in the week ended Friday, slowing
from a rise of 0.94 percent in the previous week, Reuters data
showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
          VN Index      611.99            
       PREV. CLOSE      612.36            
          % CHANGE      -0.06%            
                                          
              HIGH      613.53            
               LOW      610.35            
                                          
 Change (%) 1-mnth       5.345            
 Change (%) 3-mnth       1.883            
 Change (%) 1-year       2.427            
                                          
      52-week high      641.06   15-Jul-15
      52-week low       511.13   25-Aug-15
 
 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.