FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam shares ease after Paris attacks
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2015 / 8:42 AM / in 2 years

Vietnam shares ease after Paris attacks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended down 0.34 percent in robust trade on Monday,
following weaknesses in global markets after Friday's attacks in
Paris.
    Banks led the falls, with Vietcombank, Vietnam's
second top firm by market value, down 0.84 percent to its lowest
close since Oct. 29, while VietinBank lost 1.46 percent
and BIDV, the nation's biggest listed bank by assets,
fell 0.84 percent.
    As many as 137.78 million shares changed hand, compared with
the five-day average of 131.27 million, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
    Analysts said the index is likely to retreat further in the
absence of any positive near-term catalysts.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
           VN Index    609.21              
        PREV. CLOSE    611.27              
           % CHANGE    -0.34%              
                                           
               HIGH    611.92              
                LOW    605.39              
                                           
  Change (%) 1-mnth     3.458              
  Change (%) 3-mnth     2.862              
  Change (%) 1-year     1.345              
                                           
       52-week high    641.06     15-Jul-15
       52-week low     511.13     25-Aug-15
 
 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.