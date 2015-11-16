Vietnam shares ease after Paris attacks

HANOI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 0.34 percent in robust trade on Monday, following weaknesses in global markets after Friday's attacks in Paris. Banks led the falls, with Vietcombank, Vietnam's second top firm by market value, down 0.84 percent to its lowest close since Oct. 29, while VietinBank lost 1.46 percent and BIDV, the nation's biggest listed bank by assets, fell 0.84 percent. As many as 137.78 million shares changed hand, compared with the five-day average of 131.27 million, Thomson Reuters data showed. Analysts said the index is likely to retreat further in the absence of any positive near-term catalysts. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 609.21 PREV. CLOSE 611.27 % CHANGE -0.34% HIGH 611.92 LOW 605.39 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.458 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.862 Change (%) 1-year 1.345 52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15 52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Anand Basu)