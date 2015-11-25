FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.3 pct, Vinamilk lends support
November 25, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.3 pct, Vinamilk lends support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed up 0.31 percent on Wednesday, snapping a two-day
losing streak, thanks in part to the rebound of top listed firm
Vinamilk despite the domestic currency's fall and
foreign investors' selling.
    The Vietnamese dong dropped to its lowest level
since Sept. 17 on concerns over a possible U.S. interest rate
hike next month and demand of the greenback for import
repayments. 
    Dairy products maker Vinamilk rose 1.63 percent after having
lost a combined 12 percent since Nov. 17, and PetroVietnam Gas
 rallied 0.93 percent following two straight losses
after oil prices hit two-week highs on Tuesday. 
    Foreign investors extended their net selling position for
the second consecutive session, having offloaded a net 147.66
billion dong ($6.56 million) worth of Vietnamese equities,
exchange data showed.
    The index, Southeast Asia's best performer this year, has
lost 1.9 percent so far in November, according to Reuters data. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday/the
close (0801 GMT).
           VN Index     595.70           
        PREV. CLOSE     593.83           
           % CHANGE     +0.31%           
                                         
               HIGH     596.92           
                LOW     588.10           
                                         
  Change (%) 1-mnth     -1.315           
  Change (%) 3-mnth     12.696           
  Change (%) 1-year      1.940           
                                         
       52-week high     641.06  15-Jul-15
       52-week low      511.13  25-Aug-15
 ($1=22,510 dong)

 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)


