Vietnam index dips 0.9 pct, dragged by Vinamilk, banks
November 26, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.9 pct, dragged by Vinamilk, banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended down 0.9 percent on Thursday as investors sold blue
chips after their recent gains, including top listed firm
Vinamilk and banks.
    Dairy products maker Vinamilk closed down 1.6 percent at
123,000 dong ($5.47). The stock hit a record high of 140,000
dong on Nov. 16, having gained 37 percent since Oct. 13 mainly
due to a state share sales plan. 
    Four of the country's six listed banks also fell, including
Vietcombank, the biggest listed lender that slid 1.3
percent.
    A total of 157.76 million shares changed hand, above the
five-day average of 153.04 million shares, Reuters data show.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday/the
close (0801 GMT).
           VN Index     590.40           
        PREV. CLOSE     595.70           
           % CHANGE     -0.89%           
                                         
               HIGH     594.67           
                LOW     590.39           
                                         
  Change (%) 1-mnth     -1.004           
  Change (%) 3-mnth     12.401           
  Change (%) 1-year      1.671           
                                         
       52-week high     641.06  15-Jul-15
       52-week low      511.13  25-Aug-15
 ($1=22,480 dong)

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)

