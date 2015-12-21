Vietnam index dips 0.2 pct, blue chips fall on foreign selling

HANOI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index fell for a second straight session and closed 0.23 percent lower in thin trade on Monday, with most blue chips and several banks losing ground due to foreign selling. Dairy product maker Vinamilk, the country's top listed firm by market value, fell 2.34 percent, while PetroVietnam Gas ended 2.39 percent lower. Hanoi-based lender BIDV lost 2.82 percent, Eximbank dropped 1.77 percent and Sacombank ended down 0.85 percent. Foreign investors have sold a net 2.2 trillion dong ($97.6 million) worth of equities so far this month, extending their net selling position to a second month, according to data from the exchange. A total of 125.67 million shares changed hands, compared with the five-day average of 132.4 million shares, Thomson Reuters data showed. The index, Southeast Asia's best performer so far this year, has lost 1.1 percent so far this month. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 566.90 PREV. CLOSE 568.18 % CHANGE -0.23% HIGH 571.28 LOW 565.35 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.828 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.341 Change (%) 1-year 7.518 52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15 52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15 ($1=22,545 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)