Vietnam index dips 0.2 pct, blue chips fall on foreign selling
December 21, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.2 pct, blue chips fall on foreign selling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index fell for
a second straight session and closed 0.23 percent lower in thin
trade on Monday, with most blue chips and several banks losing
ground due to foreign selling.
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk, the country's top
listed firm by market value, fell 2.34 percent, while
PetroVietnam Gas ended 2.39 percent lower. 
    Hanoi-based lender BIDV lost 2.82 percent, Eximbank
 dropped 1.77 percent and Sacombank ended down
0.85 percent. 
    Foreign investors have sold a net 2.2 trillion dong ($97.6
million) worth of equities so far this month, extending their
net selling position to a second month, according to data from
the exchange. 
    A total of 125.67 million shares changed hands, compared
with the five-day average of 132.4 million shares, Thomson
Reuters data showed. The index, Southeast Asia's best performer
so far this year, has lost 1.1 percent so far this month.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
            VN Index     566.90           
         PREV. CLOSE     568.18           
            % CHANGE     -0.23%           
                                          
                HIGH     571.28           
                 LOW     565.35           
                                          
   Change (%) 1-mnth     -5.828           
   Change (%) 3-mnth      0.341           
   Change (%) 1-year      7.518           
                                          
        52-week high     641.06  15-Jul-15
        52-week low      511.13  25-Aug-15
 ($1=22,545 dong)

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

