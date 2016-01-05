FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index drops 0.8 pct amid weak China
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 5, 2016 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index drops 0.8 pct amid weak China

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
closed down 0.78 percent on Tuesday, with most blue chips either
losing ground or staying flat in volatile trade, as choppy
Chinese shares continued to rattle Asian markets. 
    Nine out of the country's top 10 biggest firms by market
value all dropped, including dairy products maker Vinamilk
 with a 0.79 percent fall and lender Vietcombank
 that lost 1.62 percent.
    Mobile World Investment Corp stood unchanged
despite the company's upbeat profit target for 2016.
 
    As many as 104.1 million shares changed hands, compared with
the five-day average of 110.3 million, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
             VN Index    569.94            
          PREV. CLOSE    574.41            
             % CHANGE    -0.78%            
                                           
                 HIGH    575.40            
                  LOW    569.26            
                                           
    Change (%) 1-mnth     0.488            
    Change (%) 3-mnth     2.152            
    Change (%) 1-year     5.275            
                                           
         52-week high    641.06   15-Jul-15
         52-week low     511.13   25-Aug-15
 
 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.