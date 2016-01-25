Vietnam index posts strongest intraday jump in nearly 4 years

HANOI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s VN Index jumped as much as 3.8 percent on Monday in its biggest intraday climb since March 2012, helped by a rise in oil prices and positive sentiment about the ongoing Communist Party congress, analysts said.

Three quarters of the shares on the benchmark index climbed, led by banks with five of the country’s six listed lenders rising. Vietcombank advanced 5.56 percent and VietinBank soared 6.83 percent. PetroVietnam Gas jumped 6.88 percent on upbeat oil prices. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Martin Petty)