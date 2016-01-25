FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index posts strongest intraday jump in nearly 4 years
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 25, 2016 / 6:54 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index posts strongest intraday jump in nearly 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s VN Index jumped as much as 3.8 percent on Monday in its biggest intraday climb since March 2012, helped by a rise in oil prices and positive sentiment about the ongoing Communist Party congress, analysts said.

Three quarters of the shares on the benchmark index climbed, led by banks with five of the country’s six listed lenders rising. Vietcombank advanced 5.56 percent and VietinBank soared 6.83 percent. PetroVietnam Gas jumped 6.88 percent on upbeat oil prices. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.