Vietnam shares drop 0.8 pct, energy stocks lead fall
February 2, 2016 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam shares drop 0.8 pct, energy stocks lead fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
fell 0.76 percent on Tuesday to close at its lowest level since
Jan. 22, as lower oil prices hurt investors' sentiment. 
    Most blue-chip stocks either headed south or stayed flat.
Energy shares led the fall with PetroVietnam Gas 
declining 4 percent.
    Dairy products maker Vinamilk and property firm
Vingroup were unchanged.
    Food producer Masan Group lost 1.4 percent and
technology firm FPT Corp edged down 0.86 percent even
after upbeat business results.  
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
            VN Index    536.45            
         PREV. CLOSE    540.56            
            % CHANGE    -0.76%            
                                          
                HIGH    542.26            
                 LOW    535.38            
                                          
   Change (%) 1-mnth    -6.644            
   Change (%) 3-mnth   -11.000            
   Change (%) 1-year    -6.164            
                                          
        52-week high    641.06   15-Jul-15
        52-week low     511.13   25-Aug-15
 
 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

