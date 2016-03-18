FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index falls 0.6 pct, volume surges on fund trading
March 18, 2016 / 8:27 AM / a year ago

Vietnam index falls 0.6 pct, volume surges on fund trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN INdex
 closed down 0.6 percent on Friday on profit-taking, with
volume hitting its highest in one-and-a-half years as two
exchange traded funds (ETFs) ended their quarterly portfolio
restructuring.
    Trading volume hit 226 million, its highest since Sept. 9,
2014, boosted by trading of Market Vectors Vietnam ETF 
and db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam ETF, two major ETFs
holding Vietnamese shares.
    Most shares lost ground, after the index closed at its
highest level since Dec. 30 last year on Thursday, led down by
property and retail firm Vingroup with a 2 percent fall
and PetroVietnam Gas with a 1.5 percent decline.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       575.82           
              PREV. CLOSE       579.26           
                 % CHANGE       -0.59%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       580.81           
                      LOW       575.44           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        5.888           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        0.373           
        Change (%) 1-year        -0.43           
                                                 
             52-week high       641.06  15-Jul-15
             52-week low        511.13  25-Aug-15
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

