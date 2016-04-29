Vietnam index rises 0.9 pct, banks lead

HANOI, April 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.92 percent at the break on Friday, snapping a two-day losing streak, thanks to the gains in banking shares and insurance stocks. Two-thirds of listed lenders rallied, led by BIDV, the country's biggest partly private bank by assets, with a 4.24 percent jump. Top insurer BaoViet Holdings climbed 5.17 percent on foreign buying. The market was quiet ahead of a national public holiday, analysts said. Vietnam's stock and currency markets will be closed on May 2-3 and resume on Wednesday, May 4. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 597.14 PREV. CLOSE 591.67 % CHANGE +0.92% HIGH 597.21 LOW 591.20 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.770 Change (%) 3-mnth 9.676 Change (%) 1-year 5.205 52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15 52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)