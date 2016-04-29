FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.9 pct, banks lead
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 29, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

Vietnam index rises 0.9 pct, banks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.92 percent at the break on Friday, snapping a
two-day losing streak, thanks to the gains in banking shares and
insurance stocks.
    Two-thirds of listed lenders rallied, led by BIDV,
the country's biggest partly private bank by assets, with a 4.24
percent jump. Top insurer BaoViet Holdings climbed 5.17
percent on foreign buying.
    The market was quiet ahead of a national public holiday,
analysts said. Vietnam's stock and currency markets will be
closed on May 2-3 and resume on Wednesday, May 4. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT).
             VN Index    597.14             
          PREV. CLOSE    591.67             
             % CHANGE    +0.92%             
                                            
                 HIGH    597.21             
                  LOW    591.20             
                                            
    Change (%) 1-mnth     2.770             
    Change (%) 3-mnth     9.676             
    Change (%) 1-year     5.205             
                                            
         52-week high    641.06    15-Jul-15
         52-week low     511.13    25-Aug-15
 
 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
