Vietnam index ends April with biggest monthly jump in 6 months

HANOI, April 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained 1.13 percent on Friday, ending April with the biggest monthly jump in six months, with banks leading the rise. Lender BIDV, the country's top partly private bank by assets, outperformed the market with a 6.06 percent jump, followed by insurer BaoViet Holdings that climbed 5.17 percent. Trade was volatile ahead of holidays with volumes at 124.9 million shares, compared with five-day average of 145.86 million. Vietnam's stock market will be closed on May 2-3 for a public holiday. The index has advanced a combined 0.99 percent this week, the fourth consecutive weekly gain, posting the strongest monthly jump of 6.6 percent since October 2015, Thomson Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 598.37 PREV. CLOSE 591.67 % CHANGE +1.13% HIGH 599.71 LOW 591.20 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.770 Change (%) 3-mnth 9.676 Change (%) 1-year 5.205 52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15 52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)