Vietnam index ends April with biggest monthly jump in 6 months
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 29, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

Vietnam index ends April with biggest monthly jump in 6 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 gained 1.13 percent on Friday, ending April with the
biggest monthly jump in six months, with banks leading the rise.
    Lender BIDV, the country's top partly private bank
by assets, outperformed the market with a 6.06 percent jump,
followed by insurer BaoViet Holdings that climbed 5.17
percent.
    Trade was volatile ahead of holidays with volumes at 124.9
million shares, compared with five-day average of 145.86
million. Vietnam's stock market will be closed on May 2-3 for a
public holiday.
    The index has advanced a combined 0.99 percent this week,
the fourth consecutive weekly gain, posting the strongest
monthly jump of 6.6 percent since October 2015, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
             VN Index    598.37             
          PREV. CLOSE    591.67             
             % CHANGE    +1.13%             
                                            
                 HIGH    599.71             
                  LOW    591.20             
                                            
    Change (%) 1-mnth     2.770             
    Change (%) 3-mnth     9.676             
    Change (%) 1-year     5.205             
                                            
         52-week high    641.06    15-Jul-15
         52-week low     511.13    25-Aug-15
 
 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

