Vietnam index dips 0.3 pct, energy stocks lead fall
May 4, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

Vietnam index dips 0.3 pct, energy stocks lead fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
edged down 0.29 percent at the break on Wednesday, as gains in
several big caps failed to offset losses in most shares.
    Energy stocks led the decliners after oil prices fell in the
previous session as rising output renewed worries about the
global glut of crude, while the U.S. dollar rebounded and equity
markets weakened. 
    PetroVietnam Gas dropped 3.3 percent.
    Mobile World Investment Corp bucked the trend to
gain 4 percent following its upbeat corporate result of 79.3
percent jump in net profit. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
              VN Index   596.66              
           PREV. CLOSE   598.37              
              % CHANGE   -0.29%              
                                             
                  HIGH   596.99              
                   LOW   592.43              
                                             
     Change (%) 1-mnth    5.295              
     Change (%) 3-mnth    9.742              
     Change (%) 1-year    6.396              
                                             
          52-week high   641.06     15-Jul-15
          52-week low    511.13     25-Aug-15
 ($1=22,294 dong)

 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

