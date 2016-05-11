FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index hits six-month high on robust trade
May 11, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

Vietnam index hits six-month high on robust trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rallied 1.49 percent to close at 614.06 points, the
highest level since Nov. 6, 2015, with volume hitting a two-week
high and most shares rising on speculative foreign buying,
analysts said.
    The exchange's top 10 biggest firms by market value
advanced, led by food, beverage, tobacco companies and banking
stocks. Foreign investments in Vietnam's securities market are
mainly long term.
    Dairy products maker Vinamilk, the country's top
firm by market value, ended up 2.1 percent, followed by property
and retail company Vingroup, which gained 2.88 percent,
and lender VietinBank that jumped 3.45 percent.
    As many as 162.8 million shares changed hands, the highest
level since April 26, Reuters data showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
             VN Index    614.06           
          PREV. CLOSE    605.05           
             % CHANGE    +1.49%           
                                          
                 HIGH    614.06           
                  LOW    606.06           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth     5.715           
    Change (%) 3-mnth    11.069           
    Change (%) 1-year     9.114           
                                          
         52-week high    641.06  15-Jul-15
         52-week low     511.13  25-Aug-15
 
 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

