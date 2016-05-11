Vietnam index hits six-month high on robust trade

HANOI, May 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rallied 1.49 percent to close at 614.06 points, the highest level since Nov. 6, 2015, with volume hitting a two-week high and most shares rising on speculative foreign buying, analysts said. The exchange's top 10 biggest firms by market value advanced, led by food, beverage, tobacco companies and banking stocks. Foreign investments in Vietnam's securities market are mainly long term. Dairy products maker Vinamilk, the country's top firm by market value, ended up 2.1 percent, followed by property and retail company Vingroup, which gained 2.88 percent, and lender VietinBank that jumped 3.45 percent. As many as 162.8 million shares changed hands, the highest level since April 26, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 614.06 PREV. CLOSE 605.05 % CHANGE +1.49% HIGH 614.06 LOW 606.06 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.715 Change (%) 3-mnth 11.069 Change (%) 1-year 9.114 52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15 52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)