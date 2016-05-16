Vietnam index rises; property, energy stocks lead

HANOI, May 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.31 percent at the break on Monday, snapping the two-day losing streak late last week, with property shares and energy stocks leading the gains. Top real estate and retail firm Vingroup rallied 1.87 percent, followed by PetroVietnam Gas with a 1.85 percent rise after oil prices jumped as Goldman Sachs said the market had flipped into deficit. The index has gained a combined 0.7 percent last week, the sixth consecutive weekly gain, Thomson Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 612.73 PREV. CLOSE 610.82 % CHANGE +0.31% HIGH 615.33 LOW 608.49 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.675 Change (%) 3-mnth 12.129 Change (%) 1-year 12.527 52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15 52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)