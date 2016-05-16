FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises; property, energy stocks lead
May 16, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

Vietnam index rises; property, energy stocks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.31 percent at the break on Monday, snapping the
two-day losing streak late last week, with property shares and
energy stocks leading the gains.
    Top real estate and retail firm Vingroup rallied
1.87 percent, followed by PetroVietnam Gas with a 1.85
percent rise after oil prices jumped as Goldman Sachs said the
market had flipped into deficit. 
    The index has gained a combined 0.7 percent last week, the
sixth consecutive weekly gain, Thomson Reuters data showed.
 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
             VN Index    612.73             
          PREV. CLOSE    610.82             
             % CHANGE    +0.31%             
                                            
                 HIGH    615.33             
                  LOW    608.49             
                                            
    Change (%) 1-mnth     5.675             
    Change (%) 3-mnth    12.129             
    Change (%) 1-year    12.527             
                                            
         52-week high    641.06    15-Jul-15
         52-week low     511.13    25-Aug-15
 
 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
