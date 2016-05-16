FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises; PV GAS hits 9-month high on upbeat oil prices
May 16, 2016

Vietnam index rises; PV GAS hits 9-month high on upbeat oil prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed up 0.81 percent on Monday, snapping the two-day
losing streak late last week, with gains in real estate and
energy stocks offsetting losses in most shares.
    Property and retail company Vingroup rose 2.8
percent.
    PetroVietnam Gas climbed 2.78 percent to hit the
highest closing level since August 2015, while oil prices jumped
as long-time bear Goldman Sachs said the market had ended almost
two years of oversupply and flipped to a deficit following
global oil disruptions. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
             VN Index    615.78             
          PREV. CLOSE    610.82             
             % CHANGE    +0.81%             
                                            
                 HIGH    616.17             
                  LOW    608.49             
                                            
    Change (%) 1-mnth     5.675             
    Change (%) 3-mnth    12.129             
    Change (%) 1-year    12.527             
                                            
         52-week high    641.06    15-Jul-15
         52-week low     511.13    25-Aug-15
 ($1=22,330 dong)

 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

