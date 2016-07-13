FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Vietnam index jumps 2.17 pct to over eight-year high
July 13, 2016 / 4:02 AM / a year ago

Vietnam index jumps 2.17 pct to over eight-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, July 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index rose 2.17 percent at 0337 GMT on Wednesday, hitting an intraday high of more than eight years, after an international tribunal denied China's claims in the South China Sea.

Banks led the gainers, with the country's five out of six listed lenders rising. Vietcombank, Vietnam's top bank by market value, climbed 4.63 percent while VietinBank rallied 2.8 percent.

The index touched 673.51 points, the highest since Feb. 28, 2008, before easing to 669.02 points at 0356 GMT. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

