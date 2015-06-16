FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam's Techcombank to issue $298.5-mln bonds-cbank
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2015 / 10:48 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam's Techcombank to issue $298.5-mln bonds-cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, June 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s unlisted lender Techcombank, 19.41 percent owned by HSBC Holdings Plc, plans to issue bonds to raise 6.5 trillion dong ($298.51 million) in 2015, the country’s central bank said on Tuesday.

While the central bank did not provide any details on the issue, Hanoi-based Techcombank should follow the plan submitted to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), SBV said in a statement on its website. (sbv.gov.vn)

Bond buyers could be individuals or organisations inside and outside Vietnam but Techcombank shall not offer the bonds first to foreign bank branches, credit institutions and their subsidiaries, the central bank said.

Techcombank officials were not immediately available for comment on the issue. ($1=21,775 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.