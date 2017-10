Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from the 2012 consolidated earnings results of Vingroup Joint Stock Co , Vietnam’s biggest listed property developer:

Unit: million dong

Item 2012 2011

Revenues 7,908,016 2,313,739

Gross profit 2,655,063 1,471,471

Net profit 1,846,667 1,073,560

Shares of the Hanoi-based firm were up 1.52 percent at 67,000 dong ($3.2) each at 0356 GMT on Tuesday. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)