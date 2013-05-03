FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Vietcombank Q1 2013 net profit up 16 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 3, 2013 / 9:07 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Vietcombank Q1 2013 net profit up 16 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Following are excerpts from the first-quarter earnings results of Vietnam’s third-biggest listed lender, Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank).

Unit: million dong

Item (*)Q1 2013 Q1 2012

Total assets 418,836,460 358,617,952

Gross profit 1,420,973 1,662,854

Net profit 1,086,079 1,290,640

(*) Results are of the parent company only.

Shares of the Hanoi-based firm ended flat at 27,200 dong ($1.3) each on Friday. ($1=20,915 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.