TABLE-Vietcombank Q1 2013 net profit up 16 pct y/y

May 3 (Reuters) - Following are excerpts from the first-quarter earnings results of Vietnam’s third-biggest listed lender, Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank).

Unit: million dong

Item (*)Q1 2013 Q1 2012

Total assets 418,836,460 358,617,952

Gross profit 1,420,973 1,662,854

Net profit 1,086,079 1,290,640

(*) Results are of the parent company only.

Shares of the Hanoi-based firm ended flat at 27,200 dong ($1.3) each on Friday. ($1=20,915 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)