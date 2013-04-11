Vietcombank forecasts steady gross profit in 2013

HANOI, April 11 (Reuters) - Vietcombank, Vietnam’s fourth-largest lender by assets, expects gross profit this year to edge up 0.7 percent from 2012 to 5.8 trillion dong ($278.4 million) while keeping bad debt below 3 percent of loans, the bank said on Thursday.

Vietcombank, 15 percent owned by Japan’s Mizuho Corporate Bank, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group, projected loans to rise 12 percent to help attain the profit target, below the annual rise of 15.2 percent in 2012, it said in a report.

The Hanoi-based lender beat its own target last year by keeping bad debt at 2.4 percent of loans, below its initial projected rate of 2.8 percent, according to the report , which is scheduled to be delivered to shareholders at the general meeting scheduled on April 25.

Shareholders are due to approve 2013 targets at the meeting.

Vietcombank, fully known as the Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam, posted a gross profit of 5.76 trillion dong in 2012, up 1.17 percent from the previous year, the report said.

Vietcombank shares closed 1.37 percent up at 29,500 dong on Thursday.