Vietcombank posts $272 mln gross profit in 2013
January 13, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 4 years ago

Vietcombank posts $272 mln gross profit in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Vietcombank, Vietnam’s fourth-biggest by assets, posted a gross profit of 5.73 trillion dong ($272 million) last year, down 0.5 percent from 2012, the bank said in a statement.

The assets of the Hanoi-based bank, 15 percent owned by Japan’s Mizuho Corporate Bank, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group , rose 13.1 percent last year to 467.76 trillion dong ($22 billion), as lending jumped 14.5 percent, according to the statement which was issued late last week.

$1=21,072 dong Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

