Vietcombank's 2014 gross profit to dip 4 pct y/y -statement

HANOI, April 24 (Reuters) - Vietcombank, Vietnam’s fourth-largest lender by assets, has projected its gross profit this year at 5.5 trillion dong ($261 million), or 4 percent lower than in 2013, it said in a statement.

Vietcombank also projected lending this year to slow to 13 percent from an annual rise of 14.82 percent in 2013, the Hanoi-based bank said in the statement released late on Wednesday after its shareholders approved business targets for 2014.

The Vietnamese bank is 15 percent owned by Mizuho Corporate Bank.