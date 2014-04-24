FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietcombank's 2014 gross profit to dip 4 pct y/y -statement
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2014 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

Vietcombank's 2014 gross profit to dip 4 pct y/y -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, April 24 (Reuters) - Vietcombank, Vietnam’s fourth-largest lender by assets, has projected its gross profit this year at 5.5 trillion dong ($261 million), or 4 percent lower than in 2013, it said in a statement.

Vietcombank also projected lending this year to slow to 13 percent from an annual rise of 14.82 percent in 2013, the Hanoi-based bank said in the statement released late on Wednesday after its shareholders approved business targets for 2014.

The Vietnamese bank is 15 percent owned by Mizuho Corporate Bank.

$1=21,090 dong Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.