Vietcombank 2012 net profit eases 5 pct y/y -statement
January 22, 2013 / 2:06 AM / 5 years ago

Vietcombank 2012 net profit eases 5 pct y/y -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Vietcombank, Vietnam’s third-largest partly private lender, reported its net profit last year dropped around 5 percent from 2011 to 4.27 trillion dong ($205 million), the lender said in a statement.

Vietcombank’s total assets in 2012 rose 12.4 percent to 414.33 trillion dong, the Hanoi-based lender said in the statement, dated on Jan. 17 and obtained by Reuters on Tuesday. The bank is 15 percent owned by Mizuho Corporate Bank. ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)

