Vietcombank expects 2015 pretax profit nearly flat at $274 mln
April 24, 2015 / 4:27 AM / 2 years ago

Vietcombank expects 2015 pretax profit nearly flat at $274 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, April 24 (Reuters) - Vietcombank, Vietnam’s top lender by market value, expects a pretax profit of 5.9 trillion dong ($274.4 million) this year, edging up 0.4 percent from 2014, it said in a statement submitted to a shareholders’ meeting on Friday.

The Hanoi-based bank, 15 percent owned by Japan’s Mizuho Corporate Bank, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc, also aims to expand lending by 13 percent and raise its assets by 11.5 percent to 643 trillion dong in 2015.

Vietcombank’s shareholders have approved the targets for the year, financial news website Vietstock reported. ($1=21,500 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

