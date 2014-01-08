VietinBank sees 2013 gross profit dips 5 pct to $368 mln

HANOI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - VietinBank, Vietnam’s biggest partly private bank by assets, on Wednesday reported gross profit of 7.75 trillion dong ($368 million) for last year, down around 5 percent from 2012.

The Hanoi-based lender, 20 percent owned by Japan’s Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, projects lending to expand 10 percent to 15 percent in 2014 versus 14.7 percent last year, the bank said in statement on its website (www.vietinbank.vn).

VietinBank also expects total assets to increase 10 percent to 15 percent this year, following a rise of 14.4 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)