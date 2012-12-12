FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VietinBank warns 2012 gross profit may fall 11 pct
December 12, 2012

VietinBank warns 2012 gross profit may fall 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - VietinBank is revising its 2012 gross profit growth forecast to an 11 percent drop to 7.5 trillion dong ($360.3 million), Vietnam’s second-largest partly private lender by assets said.

The Hanoi-based bank had earlier projected full-year gross profit to jump 7 percent from 2011 to 9 trillion dong, the bank said in a Dec. 10 statement to shareholders and which was posted by the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The revision is subject to approval by its shareholders. ($1=20,815 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy and Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

