UPDATE 1-VietinBank warns 2012 profit may fall 11 pct on bad-loan charges

* Forecasts gross profit of 7.5 trln dong vs pvs estimate of 9 trln

* To cut dividend to 13-15 pct from 16 pct forecast earlier (Adds details from statement)

HANOI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - VietinBank, Vietnam’s second-largest partly private lender, said its 2012 gross profit may fall 11 percent to 7.5 trillion dong ($360.3 million) instead of rising 7 percent as earlier forecast, citing lower interest rates and higher loan-loss provisions.

VietinBank, or Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade, said in a Dec. 10 statement to shareholders it had to cut lending rates earlier this year to support businesses and the central bank has also asked lenders to set aside funds to deal with bad debt.

The statement was posted on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Vietnam’s economy is slowing this year, with the growth estimated at around 5.2 percent, well below initial government targets of 6.0-6.5 percent, pressuring businesses and leading to rising bad debts.

The banking system had a bad-debt ratio of 8.82 percent of total loans at the end of September, VietinBank said, citing central bank data.

The Hanoi-based bank said its credit growth this year would rise only 2.3 percent from 2011.

VietinBank also proposed cuts in the annual growth of deposits, the total assets and dividend payment rate, which would be cut to 13-15 percent of the share’s face value from 16 percent earlier projected.

The revisions are subject to approval by its shareholders.

The bank’s shares closed up 0.51 percent at 19,900 dong on Wednesday. ($1=20,815 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy and Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)