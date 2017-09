HANOI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - VietinBank, Vietnam’s biggest partly private bank in terms of assets, said on Friday its January-September net profit rose 10 percent from the same period last year to an estimated 5.31 trillion dong ($252 million).

The Hanoi-based lender said in a statement its nine-month assets also rose 5 percent from a year ago to 528.61 trillion dong. ($1=21,080 dong) (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)