FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VietJet to order Boeing 737s shortly, prime minister says
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2013 / 7:42 PM / 4 years ago

VietJet to order Boeing 737s shortly, prime minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Vietnamese budget airline VietJet is in talks to buy Boeing Co 737 airplanes and the contract should be signed “shortly,” the nation’s prime minister said on Friday.

Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, through a translator, said the agreement between Boeing and VietJet is an initial contract for the purchase. On Wednesday, VietJet agreed a provisional order for up to 92 Airbus jets worth $9 billion at list prices.

The Vietnamese prime minister was speaking at a Vietnam investment forum in New York sponsored by the International Economic Alliance and the Asia Society.

Dung described upcoming business contracts with U.S. companies and Vietnam. “The initial agreement which is of Boeing 737 between Vietjet and Boeing is also another contract to be signed shortly,” Dung said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.