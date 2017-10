Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Viet Nam Diary Products Joint Stock Corporation (Vinamilk), a leading diary product maker in Vietnam, in the first nine months of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item Jan-Sept 2012 Jan-Sept 2011

Revenues 20,098,274 16,117,375

Gross profit 5,001,576 3,708,193

Net profit 4,145,875 3,132,230

Vinamilk’s shares closed flat at 136,000 dong ($6.53) each on Tuesday. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Duy Vu)