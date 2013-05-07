FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Vinamilk Q1 2013 consolidated net profit rises 20.5 y/y
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 7, 2013 / 3:37 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Vinamilk Q1 2013 consolidated net profit rises 20.5 y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from the consolidated earnings results of Viet Nam Diary Products Joint Stock Co (Vinamilk), Vietnam’s biggest diary product maker, in the first quarter of 2013:

Unit: million dong

Item Q1 2013 Q1 2012

Revenues 6,817,399 5,984,554

Gross profit 1,867,922 1,539,792

Net profit 1,530,838 1,270,464

NOTE:

The Ho Chi Minh City-based firm’s shares were down 0.80 percent at 124,000 dong ($5.93) each at 0324 GMT on Tuesday. ($1=20,920 dong) (Compiled by Vu Duy; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.