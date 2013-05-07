TABLE-Vinamilk Q1 2013 consolidated net profit rises 20.5 y/y

May 7 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from the consolidated earnings results of Viet Nam Diary Products Joint Stock Co (Vinamilk), Vietnam’s biggest diary product maker, in the first quarter of 2013:

Unit: million dong

Item Q1 2013 Q1 2012

Revenues 6,817,399 5,984,554

Gross profit 1,867,922 1,539,792

Net profit 1,530,838 1,270,464

NOTE:

The Ho Chi Minh City-based firm’s shares were down 0.80 percent at 124,000 dong ($5.93) each at 0324 GMT on Tuesday. ($1=20,920 dong) (Compiled by Vu Duy; Editing by Martin Petty)