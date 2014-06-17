Vietnam's Vinatex sets July 22 IPO on domestic market

HANOI, June 17 (Reuters) - The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group, the Southeast Asian country’s largest producer and exporter of garments and textiles products, will sell shares at an initial public offering on July 22, a company statement said.

The Hanoi-based firm, also known as Vinatex, will publish its prospectus on June 23 ahead of its the IPO on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange next month, the statement, issued late on Monday, said.

It gave no estimated value to be raised by the IPO. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Paul Tait)