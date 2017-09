HANOI, June 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s property firm Vingroup raised 2 trillion dong ($91.81 million) via private placement of dong-denominated 2-year bonds on June 2, data filing on Friday by Thomson Reuters showed.

The unsecured bonds, each with a par value of 100,000 dong, are guaranteed by Royal City Real Estate Development and Investment Joint Stock Company, a subsidiary of Vingroup. ($1 = 21,785 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)