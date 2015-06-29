U.S. fund-led consortium adds $100 mln to Vingroup retail

HANOI, June 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s leading property firm Vingroup said on Monday its retail unit, Vincom Retail, has received additional funding of around $100 million from a consortium led by an affiliate of U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

The investment brought to $300 million the total funding that the consortium has placed in Vincom Retail, Vietnam’s largest shopping mall operator, Vingroup said in a statement. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Christopher Cushing)