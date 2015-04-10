FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam's Vingroup says buying Vinatex's supermarket chain
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 10, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam's Vingroup says buying Vinatex's supermarket chain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, April 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s leading property developer Vingroup is buying all of garment producer Vinatex’s shares in a subsidiary, enabling it to take over 39 supermarkets, Vingroup said on Friday.

The move is part of Hanoi-based Vingroup’s expansion plan in the retail sector where it aims to open 100 supermarkets and 1,000 convenience stores over a three-year period starting 2014, the company said in a news release.

“The Vietnamese retail market is an attractive target market with long-term potential,” said Vingroup’s general director Duong Thi Mai Hoa, adding that the purchase will support the group’s goal to be a leading Vietnamese retailer amid rising investment from foreign investors.

Vingroup did not disclose the value of the deal. VIC shares were up 2.2 percent at 47,100 dong ($2.18) each at 0426 GMT on Friday. ($1=21,600 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.