FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vienna Insurance Q1 pretax profit falls 15 pct
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 20, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Vienna Insurance Q1 pretax profit falls 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 20 (Reuters) - First-quarter pretax profit at Vienna Insurance Group fell 15.2 percent to 130.9 million euros ($145.5 million), missing market expectations, while premiums edged up to 2.76 billion, Austria’s largest insurer said on Wednesday.

“The historically low interest rates adversely affected current income in the financial result and also made a precaution for personnel provisions in Austria necessary. In addition, interest expense for the subordinated bond issued in March 2015 was recognised for the first time. Furthermore, notably higher expenses were registered in weather-related claims than in the same quarter in the prior year,” it said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected pretax profit of 137 million euros on gross written premiums of 2.765 billion.

VIG’s combined ratio -- a measure of profitability in the property and accident business -- improved to 96.3 percent. ($1 = 0.8999 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.