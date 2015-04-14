Vienna Insurance sees profit pressure in 2015

VIENNA, April 14 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group warned of earnings pressure this year after 2014 profit before tax rose 46 percent to 518.4 million euros ($546.6 million) despite flat premiums.

“The current low interest rate environment is expected to cause a decline in the ordinary financial result in 2015 that is not likely, based on what we know today, to be overcompensated by another increase in the underwriting result,” Austria’s biggest insurer said on Tuesday.

Its combined ratio - a measure of profitability in the property and accident business - improved by around four percentage points last year to 96.7 percent. It proposed raising its dividend by 10 cents to 1.40 euros per share. ($1 = 0.9484 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)