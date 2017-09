Dec 2 (Reuters) - Vigmed Holding publ AB :

* Rights issue has been fully subscribed

* Will receive proceeds amounting to about 56.4 million Swedish crowns before transaction costs

* Through the rights issue Vigmed’s share capital increases by about 126,382.86 crowns to about 884,680.11 crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)