BRIEF-Vigmed Holding expects sales to reach about SEK 50 mln during 2015
#Healthcare
December 29, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vigmed Holding expects sales to reach about SEK 50 mln during 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Vigmed Holding publ AB :

* Says is expecting sales to reach about 50 million Swedish crowns ($6.40 million) during 2015

* Says final sales are expected to be just over 1 million crowns for 2014

* Says previously predicted revenue for 2014 totalling 5 million - 10 million crowns will not be reached

* Revenue is somewhat lower than expected at end of 2014

* Sees goal of annual sales of 400 million - 600 million crowns five years after initial start-up phase to be reached first during 2019, rather than 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8136 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
