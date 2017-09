MADRID, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s Grupo Villar Mir, core shareholder of OHL, has agreed to sell the Madrid skyscraper Torre Espacio to the Philippine company Emperador for 558 million euros ($591 million), a source at the group said on Friday. ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Carlos Ruano)