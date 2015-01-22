FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German tableware brand sues Amazon over wavy cup and saucer design
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
January 22, 2015 / 8:12 PM / 3 years ago

German tableware brand sues Amazon over wavy cup and saucer design

Andrew Chung

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - German luxury ceramics company Villeroy & Boch AG sued Amazon.com Inc for selling what it says is a copycat version of its popular New Wave cup and saucer.

Villeroy & Boch said Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, is selling coffee and espresso cups and saucers under the Melange La Jolla brand that infringe two patents on the swooped design of its New Wave dishware, according to the complaint filed on Thursday in federal court in Manhattan.

In the United States, Seattle-based Amazon sells a set of two Villeroy & Boch New Wave mugs and saucers for nearly $80, but the Melange La Jolla products go for under $34, according to a check of the website on Thursday.

Based in Mettlach, Germany, Villeroy & Boch was founded in 1748 and has supplied special edition tableware for all new popes since the mid-20th century.

The company said it patented its New Wave designs in 2003 and 2004. It said it had sent Amazon a letter last September warning the retailer to stop advertising and selling the Melange items, but Amazon did not respond.

Representatives from Villeroy & Boch and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is Villeroy & Boch AG v. Amazon.com, Inc, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 15-cv-464.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.