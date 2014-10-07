FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie FY operating income falls to 149.9 million euros
October 7, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie FY operating income falls to 149.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Vilmorin & Cie SA :

* FY operating income 149.9 million euros versus 156.5 million euros last year

* FY sales 1.5 billion euros versus 1.47 billion euros last year

* Says it is to propose to the annual general meeting of shareholders a dividend of 1.65 euros per share

* Says payment date for dividend is Dec. 18

* Says ambition for fiscal year 2014-2015 is to increase its consolidated sales by more than 4 pct on a like for like basis

* Says it has fixed an objective of achieving a current operating margin of 10 pct in FY 2014-2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

