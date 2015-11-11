FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Court says ex-Vimpelcom CEO Lunder should be released -lawyer
November 11, 2015

RPT-Court says ex-Vimpelcom CEO Lunder should be released -lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional clients, no changes in text)

OSLO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A Norwegian appeals court upheld on Tuesday a ruling that former Vimpelcom Chief Executive Jo Lunder should be released from custody during an ongoing police investigation into allegations of corruption, Lunder’s lawyer told Reuters.

“We won 2-1, he will not be held in police custody,” Lunder’s lawyer, Cato Schioetz, said.

Norwegian, Dutch, Swiss and U.S. police are investigating Vimpelcom over payments made in connection to its operations in Uzbekistan.

Lunder has said he is innocent, and a lower court ruled on Friday that there was no strong evidence to suspect him of corruption. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
