FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Court says ex-Vimpelcom CEO Lunder should be released -lawyer
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy and Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
Cyber Risk
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Court says ex-Vimpelcom CEO Lunder should be released -lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A Norwegian court has ruled that former Vimpelcom Chief Executive Jo Lunder should be released from custody during an ongoing police investigation of corruption allegations, Lunder’s lawyer told Reuters on Friday.

Norwegian, Dutch and U.S. police are investigating Vimpelcom in relation to its operations in Uzbekistan. Lunder has previously declared himself innocent of accusations relating to the case. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.