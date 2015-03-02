FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Vimpelcom plans buyback of Eurobonds worth up to $2.1 bln
#Market News
March 2, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vimpelcom plans buyback of Eurobonds worth up to $2.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read



MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Amsterdam-based mobile phone operator Vimpelcom said on Monday it planned to buy back Eurobonds worth up to $2.1 billion from the market to cut its debt burden.

The company, which owns the third-largest mobile operator in Russia and operates in Italy and several emerging markets, said it commenced a cash tender offer for eight outstanding bond issues due in 2016-2023.

The offer will expire on March 30, 2015, unless extended or terminated early, and the settlement date is expected to be April 2, Vimpelcom said in a statement.

It will use the proceeds from the sale of a stake in its Algerian business to fund the buyback, a spokesman said, following the deal’s closure in January.

Vimpelcom had net debt of around $20 billion at the end of 2014. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning and Susan Thomas)

