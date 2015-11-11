FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fredriksen Group CEO Lunder says to remain on leave due to Vimpelcom investigation
November 11, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Fredriksen Group CEO Lunder says to remain on leave due to Vimpelcom investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Former Vimpelcom Chief Executive Jo Lunder will remain on leave from his current position as head of the Fredriksen Group while the police investigates his role at Vimpelcom, Lunder told a news conference on Wednesday.

Norwegian, Dutch, Swiss and U.S. police are investigating Vimpelcom over payments made in connection to its operations in Uzbekistan.

Lunder reiterated that he was innocent.

The Fredriksen Group operates billionaire investor John Fredriksen’s holdings in shipping firm Frontline, rig firm Seadrill, dry bulker Golden Ocean, fish farmer Marine Harvest and a range of other companies. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by David Evans)

