Vimpelcom posts 59 pct fall in 3rd quarter earnings
#Market News
November 12, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Amsterdam-based mobile operator Vimpelcom said on Wednesday its third quarter net profit fell 59 percent year-on-year to $104 million due to one-off costs from debt refinancing at its Italian unit and a weaker rouble.

Analysts had forecast a $213 million net profit, taking into account likely foreign exchange losses, and at around $359 million before any such losses.

Vimpelcom, which has operations in Russia, Italy, and several emerging markets, said its revenue fell 9 percent to $5.1 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slid 11 percent to $2.2 billion.

Without taking into account the effect of the rouble weakening and of disposals, revenue and EBITDA fell 3 percent and 4 percent respectively, the company added.

It confirmed in a statement its earlier forecast for “low to mid single digit” declines in sales and EBITDA in the whole of 2014 and announced a proposed dividend of 3.5 U.S. cents per share. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
